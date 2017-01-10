FEATURED MOVER | Carmen Del Guercio, Md. Food Bank

The Maryland Food Bank, the largest charitable food provider in Maryland, announced the appointment of Carmen Del Guercio as its new president and chief executive officer. He will lead the organization’s entire operation, which has an annual budget of approximately $78 million and a 37-year history feeding the hungry in Maryland.

Del Guercio comes to the MFB from M&T Bank, where he worked in a variety of leadership roles since 1990. Del Guercio has been recognized for his ability to build and lead large teams, and for his strategic execution of expansion into new markets from Buffalo, New York to Florida. He also played critical roles in bank mergers and acquisitions and served as the Head of Private Banking for M&T Bank’s Wilmington Trust Wealth Advisory.

In addition, Del Guercio has lent his time and expertise to various organizations in the nonprofit sector including the Baltimore Urban Debate League and Humanim Inc.

Del Guercio is a graduate the Greater Baltimore Committee Leadership program and has been the immediate past chair of Humanim, Inc., vice president of the board for Baltimore Country Club and as board member and former treasurer of the Baltimore Urban Debate League in Baltimore. He has also served on boards for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, the Bryn Mawr School, Creative Kids Workshop and Leadership Howard County.

ABOUT CARMEN DEL GUERCIO

Resides in:

Baltimore County

Education:

Bachelor of Science in business from Providence College; MBA in business-finance from Loyola College (now University)

If you had not chosen your current profession, what would you choose and why?

After nearly 30 years in Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, I just left my “current’ profession to take my dream job with the Maryland Food Bank so I can help, in some small way, people in need lead better lives.

Recent vacation:

My daughter was studying abroad last Spring, so our family went over to spend time with her in both London and Paris. Italy is my favorite travel destination not only for all the country has to offer (history, food, culture, etc.), but also because my grandfather still lives there, along with Aunts, Uncles and first cousins.

When I want to relax, I … :

Go to the Delaware shore with my family or watch just about any type of sporting event.

Favorite movie:

“Shawshank Redemption”. A great case of the power of hope and determination.

Favorite book:

“Good to Great,” by Jim Collins.

Favorite quotation:

One of my favorite quotes is “Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value” — I have seen it attributed to both Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.