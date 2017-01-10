Former Prince George’s Co. delegate pleads guilty to accepting bribes for official favors

"This undercover investigation did not involve an isolated instance of misconduct," said Maryland U.S. attorney Rod Rosenstein. "It exposed a long-standing practice of giving away taxpayer money in exchange for bribes. This type of corruption can flourish when government officials exercise discretion without oversight." Campos, 42, of Hyattsville, pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiracy on Jan. ...