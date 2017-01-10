Quantcast
Don't Miss

Annapolis Summit: Letter from Gov. Larry Hogan

By: Commentary: Gov. Larry Hogan January 10, 2017

Dear Friends: We witnessed many remarkable moments in 2016. We mourned with our neighbors in Harford County when two brave sheriff’s deputies tragically lost their lives in the line of duty; we watched the residents of Ellicott City come together to rebuild after devastating flooding; and we cheered on our Maryland athletes as they brought home ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo