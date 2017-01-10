HENRY IZEAR BARNES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Hearsay -- Victim's statement to police Convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, of second degree assault and reckless endangerment, Henry Izear Barnes, appellant, presents one question for our review: “Did the trial court err by admitting hearsay testimony that [the victim] told a police officer that Mr. ...