HomeFreeUSA to host business event Thursday

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2017

HomeFreeUSA, a leading homeownership development organization, will host a Welcome to 2017 business building event Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at its office at 1046 West Lombard St., in Baltimore. Prominent Baltimore and Maryland lenders, realtors, community and government representatives are expected to attend this important partnership development event. HomeFreeUSA and guests will share their ...

