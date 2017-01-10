Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hughes’ EchoStar XIX satellite hits orbit

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2017

Germantown-based Hughes Network Systems LLC reported Tuesday that it has begun system level testing of its new EchoStar XIX satellite, the world's highest capacity broadband satellite, following successful placement into its permanent geosynchronous orbital slot at 97.1 degrees West longitude. Designed with Hughes Jupiter System high-throughput technology, EchoStar XIX is a multi-spot beam, Ka-band satellite that ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo