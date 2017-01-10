Hughes’ EchoStar XIX satellite hits orbit

Share this: Email

Germantown-based Hughes Network Systems LLC reported Tuesday that it has begun system level testing of its new EchoStar XIX satellite, the world's highest capacity broadband satellite, following successful placement into its permanent geosynchronous orbital slot at 97.1 degrees West longitude. Designed with Hughes Jupiter System high-throughput technology, EchoStar XIX is a multi-spot beam, Ka-band satellite that ...