JERRY J. MILTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Exceeds statutory maximum In 2013, Jerry J. Milton, appellant, appeared before the Circuit Court for Baltimore City and pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor. The court sentenced him to a term of twenty-five years’ imprisonment, with all but ten years suspended, to be followed by a five-year period ...

