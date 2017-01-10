Quantcast
Don't Miss

Luedtke: No action needed in Md. on already regulated fantasy sports

By: Commentary: Eric Luedtke January 10, 2017

Editor's note: This is part of a package of opposing viewpoints about important matters in the 2017 session of the Maryland General Assembly. For the opposing viewpoint, please see Peters: Regulation for fantasy football a good bet for Md. taxpayers. Recent decades have seen incredible innovation in many industries. In the case of the fantasy sports ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo