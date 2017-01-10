Quantcast
MARK TIBBS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- "Natural life" In 1986, Mark Tibbs, appellant, was convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, of first degree murder and related offenses. When sentencing Tibbs for first degree murder, the trial court stated: “It is the judgment of this Court that you be sentenced to the ...

