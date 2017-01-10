Quantcast
This Md. firm’s scanner aims to make brain injury assessment simpler

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2017

A medical neurotechnology company in Maryland has launched a portable device it says will help doctors more quickly assess patients with mild head injuries. Bethesda-based Brainscope Company Inc. has released its Ahead 300 product, which uses handheld technology and a proprietary disposable sensor headset. Through EEG, signal processing, algorithms and machine learning, doctors can use the device to determine ...

