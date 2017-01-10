Quantcast
Md. food service marketing firm expands by buying Miss. company

By: Associated Press January 10, 2017

A Maryland food service sales and marketing agency has acquired a Mississippi firm. Odenton-based Key Impact Sales & Systems Inc. bought Performance Marketing, Inc., which has more than 30 years of food service experience in the Mississippi market. Key Impact represents manufacturers of food and packaging and supplies, and provides sales and marketing services to distributors and operators in the food ...

