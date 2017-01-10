After 10 years, Md. hospitalist group renames itself

Share this: Email

A private hospitalist group based in Hanover has rebranded itself after 10 years in business. Physicians Inpatient Care Specialists will now be known as Adfinitas Health, the company announced on Tuesday. The company's roughly 400 employees serve more than 50 health care systems, hospitals and post-acute care centers across the Mid-Atlantic region. Adfinitas Health uses trained physician assistants and nurse practitioners ...