After 3 die in Md. crash, 2 charged with letting minors drink

By: Associated Press January 10, 2017

LAVALE — Maryland State Police have charged a couple with allowing underage drinking at a party in their LaVale home after three young men were killed in a car crash after the party. The agency said in a news release Monday that 55-year-old Cynthia Stevens and 52-year-old Allen Stevens Sr. were charged Friday. Both are charged ...

