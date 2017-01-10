Quantcast
Mindgrub to make apps for Exelon

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2017

Mindgrub has closed a deal with energy provider Exelon Corporation to create new mobile applications, officials with the Baltimore-based digital innovation agency announced Tuesday. Mindgrub is an award-winning innovation consulting and end-to-end strategic marketing company that  creates custom mobile,  social,  web apps  and digital marketing campaigns for enterprise brands,  industry leaders  and  educational organizations. As an innovator, Mindgrub ...

