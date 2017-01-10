Mindgrub to make apps for Exelon

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Mindgrub has closed a deal with energy provider Exelon Corporation to create new mobile applications, officials with the Baltimore-based digital innovation agency announced Tuesday. Mindgrub is an award-winning innovation consulting and end-to-end strategic marketing company that creates custom mobile, social, web apps and digital marketing campaigns for enterprise brands, industry leaders and educational organizations. As an innovator, Mindgrub ...