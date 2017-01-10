Scott Hefter | Abt Associates

Abt Associates has named Scott Hefter, who brings more than 30 years of experience in global consulting in both the public and private sector, as the company’s chief marketing and business development officer, where he will oversee business development, reputational capital and knowledge management, marketing and communications strategy.

Most recently, Hefter served as a partner and managing director at Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm. There, he was part of the firm’s global public sector practice and served as president of BCG Federal. Prior to this, he spent more than 20 years and held several leadership positions at professional services firms PricewaterhouseCoopers and PRTM, a management consulting firm acquired by PwC in 2011.

