Sentencing set in Md. sniper-style slaying of former girlfriend

By: Associated Press January 10, 2017

HAGERSTOWN — Sentencing is set for a western Maryland man who fatally shot his former girlfriend when she came to his house to retrieve her belongings. Thirty-year-old Shaun Frazier of Sharpsburg faces a possible life sentence Tuesday in Hagerstown. Frazier pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder in the May 2015 slaying of 24-year-old Lena Titus. He ...

