St. Agnes Foundation to host second annual The Supper fundraiser

The Saint Agnes Foundation will once again host the live action cooking competition The Supper April 21 at Loyola Blakefield as a fundraiser for Saint Agnes Healthcare. “Top Chef” and restaurateur Bryan Voltaggio and fellow James Beard Award nominee and Atlanta Magazine food editor Julia Bainbridge return as emcees while chef Zack Mills of Wit & Wisdom will also return to ...