Victim of convicted Howard Co. child pornographer files federal suit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 10, 2017

The parents of one of the victims of a Howard County substitute teacher serving a 16-year sentence for possession of child pornography is seeking statutory damages in federal court. The victim, identified as Jane Doe, was one of Jeremy Sykes' students at Folly Quarter Middle School where he was a substitute teacher. Sykes digitally altered pornographic images ...

