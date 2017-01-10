Adam Feuerstein | Biohabitats

Ecological consulting firm Biohabitats Inc. announced the promotion of Adam Feuerstein, CPA to operations team leader. Feuerstein will direct operations for the Biohabitats’ seven bioregion offices and lead development of the firm’s strategic vision for the coming years.

After joining Biohabitats in February 2015 as chief financial officer, Feuerstein swiftly streamlined the firm’s financial systems and processes while directing day-day-accounting operations. While still overseeing the company’s financial reporting, Feuerstein will take a broader role in the decision making of the organization and build upon Biohabitats’ culture as a value-driven, learning organization. Feuerstein has more than two decades of professional experience in all areas of accounting and human resources.

