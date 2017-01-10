TRANSACTIONAL PARALEGAL

The Baltimore office of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston is seeking a paralegal to work in the corporate section of the firm’s Baltimore office. Must have 2+ years’ experience in financing, corporate and other transactional legal work. Experience with real estate is preferred but not required. Along with excellent communication and organizational skills, candidates must have experience with preparing and organizing closing documents, drafting corporate documents and preparing SDAT filings. Should be able to work with minimal supervision. Must possess a Bachelor’s degree and/or a paralegal certificate.

Please send resume to Susan Bolyard, Recruitment Administrator, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, Towson Commons, Suite 300, One W. Pennsylvania Ave., Towson, MD 21204. Email: sbolyard@wtplaw.com.