Well known and well paid: Maryland’s top lobbyists

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Last year, 157 registered lobbyists in Maryland earned at least $50,000 and the total payments of this group of high earners equaled more than $45.1 million. The top 10 highest earning lobbyists earned close to $24 million, or more than half of that $45.1 million. Timothy Perry, of Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson, tops the list of highest ...