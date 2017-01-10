Quantcast
Don't Miss

Well known and well paid: Maryland’s top lobbyists

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Affairs Reporter January 10, 2017

  Last year, 157 registered lobbyists in Maryland earned at least $50,000 and the total payments of this group of high earners equaled more than $45.1 million. The top 10 highest earning lobbyists earned close to $24 million, or more than half of that $45.1 million. Timothy Perry, of Perry, White, Ross & Jacobson, tops the list of highest ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo