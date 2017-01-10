Quantcast
Don't Miss

Yet Analytics nabs $1M seed investment

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2017

Yet Analytics, the 2016 Tech Startup of the Year at the Baltimore Innovation Awards, announced Tuesday the company has secured $1 million in a seed investment round from a group including Grotech Ventures and TCP Venture Capital's Propel Baltimore Fund II. The close of this round brings Yet Analytics’ current investment funding to $2.3 million. Yet Analytics ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo