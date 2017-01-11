Quantcast
Don't Miss

Fourth quarter capped a slow 2016 for Md. venture capital activity

Only 4 deals for more than $1M in quarter, but experts say market remains in good shape

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer January 11, 2017

With 12 deals worth about $38 million in the last quarter of 2016, venture-capital activity in Maryland finished a slow year both in number of deals and dollar amounts, according to a newly released report, but experts say the overarching data shows the venture capital market is still in good shape. Maryland brought in 55 deals ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo