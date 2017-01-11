ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Pessin Katz Law, P. A.’s (PK Law) Wealth Preservation Department is seeking an associate with one-to-five years of estate planning experience. Candidate should have coursework and/or experience with estate, gift and/or income tax matters. This position will primarily focus on drafting estate planning documents and tax research. It will include training in elder law and probate. Excellent growth potential. We offer a superior benefits package and an opportunity to develop an estate planning practice. See PKLaw.com to learn more about our law firm.

Please send your cover letter and resume to careers@pklaw.com . Your submission will be held in strict confidence.