Quantcast
Don't Miss

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2017

Pessin Katz Law, P. A.’s (PK Law) Wealth Preservation Department is seeking an associate with one-to-five years of estate planning experience.  Candidate should have coursework and/or experience with estate, gift and/or income tax matters.  This position will primarily focus on drafting estate planning documents and tax research.  It will include training in elder law and probate.  Excellent growth potential.  We offer a superior benefits package and an opportunity to develop an estate planning practice.  See PKLaw.com to learn more about our law firm.
Please send your cover letter and resume  to careers@pklaw.com.  Your submission will be held in strict confidence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo