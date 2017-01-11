Quantcast
Don't Miss

Spending panel to approve Baltimore police consent decree

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 11, 2017

The City of Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice have reached an agreement on a consent decree that would lead to reforms of the Baltimore Police Department. City officials announced Wednesday afternoon the Board of Estimates will hold a special meeting Thursday morning to discuss and approve the consent decree, which comes after months of ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo