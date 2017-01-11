Bryan Dunn, Xinye Zheng, Elaine Ku, Austin Wilson, PLA and Isaac Hametz, Maurice Blow, Ben Boyd, Megan Griffith, Joe McGinley, Saba Hamidi and Katie Vocke | Mahan Rykiel Associates

Mahan Rykiel Associates, a Baltimore-based landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm has hired Bryan Dunn as director of communications and business development. Also joining Mahan Rykiel are Xinye Zheng and Elaine Ku as landscape designers and Peter Hoblitzell to evaluate reforestation sites to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay. Earning promotions were Justin Wilson, PLA and Isaac Hametz to senior associates and Maurice Blow, Ben Boyd, Megan Griffith, Joe McGinley, Saba Hamidi and Katie Vocke to associate.

Dunn will guide Mahan Rykiel’s overall communications strategy, including branding/co-branding, multi-media development, social and multimedia, and partnering with the firm’s leadership to identify new outlets for community engagement. Prior to joining Mahan Rykiel Associates, Dunn was the Marketing Director for Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development.

Zheng is a 2016 graduate of Louisiana State University with a master’s in landscape architecture and a bachelor’s of engineering in 2014 with a major in landscape architecture from Tongji University.

Ku is a 2016 graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design with a master’s degree in landscape architecture and has a Bachelor of Science from National Taiwan University in 2011.

Hoblitzell graduated from Stevenson University in 2016 with a degree in environmental science

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.