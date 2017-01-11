Quantcast
Don't Miss

Deadline extended for 2017 Woman of the Year Award nominations 

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2017

The Baltimore County Commission for Women has extended the nomination deadline to Jan. 18 for its annual Woman of the Year and Young Woman of the Year awards. This is the 35th year the Commission for Women will honor women for their outstanding contributions to the community. The awards will be presented in March. Female residents of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo