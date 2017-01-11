Pennsylvania AG settles with Gansler’s law firm over email review bill

Share this: Email

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office said Wednesday that it settled a dispute with a Washington, D.C., law firm over its bill for reviewing explicit and objectionable emails on state-owned computers. The agency will pay an additional $1.4 million to BuckleySandler, about $400,000 less than it said the firm had sought. That's on top ...