Former paper site a prominent building in Glen Burnie

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



PROPERTIES TO WATCH IN MARYLAND Address: 306 Crain Hwy. South, Glen Burnie Property type: Office Built: 1973 Size: 5,775 square feet Listing price: $725,000 Contact: Randy Miller, senior associate at Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT, 410-919-2645; rmiller@cbcworldwide.com and Lynn Dulin, broker at Professional Properties Commercial Real Estate, 410-544-4475; ldulin@msn.com It’s not the most architecturally significant building in Glen Burnie, but the building at ...