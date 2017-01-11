HMS Insurance acquires high-end Hunt Valley office building

Share this: Email

MS Insurance Associates has purchased the 77,000-square-foot Class A office building at 20 Wight Ave. in Hunt Valley. The company currently leases space in the building and purchased the property from Greenfield Partners for an undisclosed price. “20 Wight is one of the finest properties in Hunt Valley. Owning the asset allows us to control our destiny, ...