Hogan flays Democrats even as he offers olive branch

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2017

ANNAPOLIS -- Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday offered a full-throated defense of his efforts to govern in a bipartisan fashion, saying that it is Democrats who have rebuffed his efforts to work with them. Hogan reiterated his determination to repeal a transportation scoring law that he said would block the state from financing most of its top ...

