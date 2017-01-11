Quantcast
Howard Hughes Corp. purchases $38.7M in Columbia properties

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 11, 2017

Howard Hughes Corp. has acquired two Columbia office buildings, The American City Building and One Mall North. The firm purchased the The American City Building, adjacent to the Whole Foods on Little Patuxent Parkway, for $16.5 million. Howard Hughes Corp. bought the One Mall North Building near The Mall in Columbia for $22.25 million. “We have high ...

