Jamie Bennett | Howard Bank

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2017

bennett-jamie-howard-bankHoward Bank, a locally owned community bank serving businesses, professionals and individuals in the greater Baltimore area, has hired Jamie Bennett as branch manager of its Rising Sun location. As branch manager, Bennett will be responsible for leading and managing daily sales, operations and customer service. Mr. Bennett will also build customer relationships, manage risks and develop employee potential.

