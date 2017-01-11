Quantcast
MacKenzie Capital hires Goetschius as VP

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 11, 2017

MacKenzie Capital LLC has hired William E. Goetschius II as a vice president with the firm’s capital team. Previously, Goetschius worked for two New York-based firms. He brings 10 years of experience in capital advisory and real estate investment experience to his new employer. He started his career with PPRP Real Estate Investment Management in Washington ...

