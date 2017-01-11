Quantcast
Md. nonprofit establishes Michael James Pitts endowment

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2017

The Michael James Pitts Endowment for the Advancement of Direct Support Professionals has been established at Penn-Mar Human Services through a $1.5 million gift, officials with the Freeland-based nonprofit announced Wednesday. Penn-Mar, in conjunction with Kay and Jim Pitts, of Naples, Florida, announced their gift that recognizes the role direct support professionals play in the lives ...

