Real estate lawyers group names president

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 11, 2017

The Maryland-based American College of Real Estate Lawyers named Ballard Spahr partner Roger D. Winston the group’s president. Winston leads the firm’s mixed-use and condominium development practice based in the Washington office. Winston has 35 years of experience in real estate law and worked on various projects and transaction in the Washington area. "We are in the ...

