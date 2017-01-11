Quantcast
Shore United Bank acquires 3 new branches

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2017

Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc. announced Wednesday that its banking subsidiary, Shore United Bank, has entered into a purchase and assumption agreement to acquire bank branches in Elkridge, Owings Mills and Arbutus with approximately $214 million in deposits, $152 million of performing loans and $40 million of cash from Warren, Pennsylvania-based Northwest Bank, the bank subsidiary of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. The premium to be paid on ...

