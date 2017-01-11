Quantcast
Don't Miss

State Commerce hire to head team of manufacturing, education and innovation experts

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer January 11, 2017

The Maryland Department of Commerce has hired Kris Valerio Shock to lead the state agency looking at Maryland's presence in a range of business sectors including manufacturing, education, innovation, small business and professional services. Shock, an business development leader and advocate for Maryland tech companies, will be the senior director of the Office of Strategic Industries and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo