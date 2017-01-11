Jim Stelljes | Berkshire Hathaway Realty

Associate broker Jim Stelljes has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. Stelljes specializes in residential sales throughout northern Baltimore County, Harford County and surrounding areas and is a long-time resident of Sparks. He has 14 years of real estate sales experience and is a short sale resolution specialist and energy smart real estate specialist.

