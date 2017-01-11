Quantcast
UMD’s Smith Online MBA earns top 10 ranking 

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2017

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the online MBA program at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business among the 10 best in the United States. The annual survey, released Tuesday, evaluated more than 200 programs in five performance categories and the Smith School debuted at No. 9 as a first-time participant. "This ranking comes exactly three ...

