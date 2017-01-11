Quantcast
6 VW employees indicted in emissions scandal; VW fined $4.3B

By: Associated Press Michael Biesecker, Tom Krisher and Dee-Ann Durbin January 11, 2017

WASHINGTON — Six high-level Volkswagen employees from Germany were indicted in the U.S. on Wednesday in the VW emissions-cheating scandal, while the company itself agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay $4.3 billion — by far the biggest fine ever levied by the government against an automaker. In announcing the charges and the plea ...

