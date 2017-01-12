Quantcast
Don't Miss

Architect: Jane Jacobs wouldn’t celebrate Transamerica Building

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 12, 2017

Urbanist Jane Jacobs would hate the Transamerica Building, according to one architect. Bryce Turner, president and CEO of BCT Architects, told Baltimore’s architecture review panel during a meeting on Thursday that the author of “The Death and Life of Great American Cities” would disdain the city’s tallest structure. “It’s a pretty monumental building. It’s not what Jane ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo