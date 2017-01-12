Quantcast
Don't Miss

Baltimore board unanimously approves DOJ settlement, consent decree

By: Heather Cobun January 12, 2017

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates unanimously approved the settlement agreement and consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice, Baltimore Police Department and the city on Thursday morning. The 227-page agreement, which was finalized after months of negotiations, was filed Thursday morning in U.S. District Court and awaits final approval from Judge James K. Bredar. "The ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo