Baltimore County police chief retiring, former chief returns

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



TOWSON — Baltimore County's police chief is retiring as the county executive says they "choose to go in a different direction." County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced in a statement Wednesday that 58-year-old Chief Jim Johnson will retire on Jan. 31. Terrence Sheridan, who served in the post from 1996 to 2007, will serve as chief during the ...