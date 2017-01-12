Quantcast
Baltimore County police chief retiring, former chief returns

By: Associated Press January 12, 2017

TOWSON — Baltimore County's police chief is retiring as the county executive says they "choose to go in a different direction." County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced in a statement Wednesday that 58-year-old Chief Jim Johnson will retire on Jan. 31. Terrence Sheridan, who served in the post from 1996 to 2007, will serve as chief during the ...

