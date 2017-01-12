Quantcast
Baltimore, others added to Bloomberg ‘innovation team’ grant list

By: Associated Press January 12, 2017

NEW YORK — Baltimore is among seven cities in the U.S., Canada and Israel that stand to get up to $1.5 million apiece from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's foundation to create "innovation teams." The cities will work on issues ranging from reducing poverty to recruiting public workers. Bloomberg Philanthropies announced the selections Thursday. ...

