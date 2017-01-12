Quantcast
COPT unveils Pratt Street retail plans

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 12, 2017

Corporate Office Properties Trust unveiled plans for a 27,500-square-foot retail building fronting Pratt Street to Baltimore’s architecture review panel on Thursday. According to the project’s architect, BCT Architects, the goal is to transform that section of downtown into a retail area similar to Chicago’s Michigan Avenue. “Even from the (Inner) Harbor this is a real beacon for ...

