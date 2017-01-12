Quantcast
DARREL L. LONGEST v. CARRIE M. WARD, et al., SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2017

Real property -- Foreclosure sale - Denial of exceptions without a hearing In 2010, Darrel L. Longest, appellant, defaulted on his home mortgage, and, in 2012, foreclosure proceedings commenced in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. After the court dismissed the action because appellees failed to file certain paperwork, a second foreclosure action was filed, and, ...

