Quantcast
Don't Miss

Dropping the Mike: William Donald Schaefer was a ‘bully’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 12, 2017

Relationships can be difficult things even in politics where interpersonal connections always loom large. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. knows this as well as anyone and said he has tried to be a bridge in one of the most difficult political relationships in the state between House Speaker Michael E. Busch and Gov. Larry ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo