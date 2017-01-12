Quantcast
EDWIN C. COLEMAN v. CARRIE M. WARD, ET AL. SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2017

Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Denial of revisory motion Edwin Coleman, appellant, owned (but did not live in) a house on Mosher Street in Baltimore City (the “Property”). On October 2, 2014, Carrie M. Ward, et al., the Substitute Trustees,1 commenced foreclosure proceedings as to the Property in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. After ...

