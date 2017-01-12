EDWIN C. COLEMAN v. CARRIE M. WARD, ET AL. SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Denial of revisory motion Edwin Coleman, appellant, owned (but did not live in) a house on Mosher Street in Baltimore City (the “Property”). On October 2, 2014, Carrie M. Ward, et al., the Substitute Trustees,1 commenced foreclosure proceedings as to the Property in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. After ...