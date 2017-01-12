Quantcast
ELIZABETHEAN COURT ASSOCIATES IV LIMITED PARTNERSHIP v. RONALD COHEN INVESTMENTS, INC., ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2017

Civil litigation -- Motion for ancillary relief -- Discretion of trial judge This appeal arises from the circuit court’s decision to deny a motion for ancillary relief under Md. Rule 2-651. In 2002, appellant, Elizabethean Court Associates IV, L.P. (“ECA”) was awarded a judgment in the amount of $72,626.93 against appellee, Ronald Cohen Investments, Inc. (“RCI”), ...

